Dark Field Technologies moves HQ from Orange to Shelton

Dark Field Technologies, a privately owned technology company that designs and builds high-resolution laser and camera systems, is relocating its headquarters from Orange to Shelton.

Angel Commercial President Jon Angel announced the deal, saying the company has leased 5,785 square feet at 5 Research Drive. Tenants at the 84,000-square-foot building have access to a number of amenities at the nearby Enterprise Corporate Park, which includes a private fitness club, cafés, a 200-person auditorium, daycare center, airport limo/shuttle service, salon & spa, and tennis and basketball courts, Angel said.

Founded in 1997 in Darien, Dark Field produces systems that deliver online, real-time, automatic inspection and metrology of energy storage devices, flexible electronics, display glass, smart glass, battery films, medical films, uncoated and coated plastic film and glass and thin film Photovoltaics.