Small Business Week marked nationally and in Ossining

During National Small Business Week, April 29 to May 5, the U.S. Small Business Administration highlights the importance to the country’s economy of the small business sector. In Washington, SBA Administrator Linda McMahon presented awards recognizing one leader in the small business sector from each state.

The Connecticut honoree was April Marie Lukasik, president of Bright & Early Children’s Learning Centers in North Branford. The New York state honoree was Snehal (Raj) Dayanidham Thakkar, founder and CEO of Charter School Business Management Inc. in Manhattan.

President Trump issued a statement highlighting the importance of small businesses. “Small business owners embody the American pioneering spirit and remind us that determination can turn aspiration into achievement,” the statement said.

In Westchester, County Executive George Latimer kicked off National Small Business Week by visiting First Village Coffee in Ossining on April 30, the first of several outreach efforts planned by the county during the week which was to include county officials attending Chamber of Commerce meetings in several communities.

Latimer praised Luis and Kathryn Corena for having faith in Ossining’s downtown when they opened First Village Coffee on not only as a coffeehouse, but also as a place where art, music and community can be enjoyed.

“Westchester takes pride in its major corporations, but it’s the small business of the county that employ a vast majority of our residents,” Latimer said.