Home Depot opens Stamford store

The Home Depot has opened an approximately 140,000-square-foot store at 1925 W. Main St. in Stamford. The new location has an inventory of about 40,000 items and employs roughly 270 people.

Including an adjoining garden center measuring some 30,000 square feet and 588 parking spaces, the new store is the Georgia-based chain’s 29th location in Connecticut and seventh in Fairfield County, joining those in Bridgeport, Danbury, Fairfield, Norwalk, Stratford and Trumbull.

Home Depot is the largest home improvement retailer in the U.S., with approximately 1,980 stores and $100.9 billion in reported revenue for 2017.