Investor purchases adjacent Fairfield buildings in $8.2M off-market transaction

Two adjacent office buildings at 328 and 338 Commerce Drive in Fairfield sold in a single transaction for $8.2 million, announced Jon Angel, president of Angel Commercial LLC in Southport. The total building area is 48,958 square feet on 1.91 acres of land.

The sellers were 328 Commerce Drive LLC and 338 Commerce Drive LLC. The buyer was CDR-328 LLC. The off-market transaction was handled solely by Angel Commercial.

“There are no planned changes at the buildings and the transition to the new entity should be seamless with respect to the current tenancy,” Angel said. “The acquisition of both buildings provides frontage on Commerce Drive as well as Halley Court.”

328 Commerce is home to Wittek Development, while 338 Commerce houses Fairfield Strength & Movement Center.