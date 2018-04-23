Danbury buys 65 acres for conservation purposes

The City of Danbury has purchased 65 acres of land that it intends to preserve for hiking and open space two miles south of Tarrywile Park.

Dipping into its ‘conservation fund,’ the city bought the land for $700,000 from longtime Danbury resident Monique Wiedel. The city plans to connect the acreage, which is located off Long Ridge Road and along Ives Trail, to the 20-mile hiking and recreation paths that run through stretches of Danbury, Ridgefield, Bethel and Redding.

The property includes an apple orchard, meadows and woods.