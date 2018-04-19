WJCS holds gala

More than 300 Westchester community and business leaders and residents attended the Westchester Jewish Community Services Gala at Brae Burn Country Club in Harrison on April 10. The event raised funds to support the organization’s programs in the areas of mental health, education, parenting, disabilities, home care and more.

Honored were Suzanne Yearley, a Scarsdale resident, professional chef, cooking teacher and longtime supporter and board member of WJCS, and Robert Wiener, a Mamaroneck resident, chairman of Maxx Properties, founder of the WJCS Wiener Academy for Young Women and supporter of other WJCS efforts.

Tenika, a victim of childhood sexual abuse, spoke about WJCS counseling and support helping her overcome her past trauma. Malik, who attends the Edward Williams Elementary School in Mount Vernon, spoke about participating in WJCS’ Afterschool Advantage program. Sarah, a parent from Hastings-on-Hudson, shared her family’s experience with WJCS Center Lane, the only teen center for LGBTQ youth in Westchester.