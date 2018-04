The University of Connecticut School of Business inducted four alumni into its Hall of Fame during a ceremony March 24 at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford. The inductees, recognized for professional achievement, community service and UConn pride, join more than 100 others who have received the special recognition.

In a ceremony attended by 300, the inductees shared stories of favorite professors, 50-cent UConn basketball tickets and memories of enormous Dairy Bar hot fudge sundaes.