Goodwill plans to open store in Wilton

Kevin Zimmerman
Goodwill Industries of Western and Northern Connecticut is planning to open a retail operation at 17 Danbury Road in Wilton. The 3,524-square-foot building was formerly the site of a Blimpie sandwich shop.

GoodwillHeadquartered in Bridgeport, Goodwill had been searching for an adequate Wilton location for the past several months. The organization said that over 60 percent of its operating revenue comes from the sale of donated goods in its retail stores.

Other Goodwill stores in the county include locations in Danbury, Fairfield, Norwalk, Stamford and Westport.

