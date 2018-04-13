Coffee Spot to open at Harbor Point waterfront

Stamford-area java addicts will soon have a new spot to indulge in their caffeinated habit: Coffee Spot is opening on April 16 on the city’s Harbor Point waterfront.

Based at 24 Harbor Point Road, Coffee Spot will serve Seattle’s Best Coffee products and barista-style drinks, along with a selection of fresh baked and packaged items, including organic and gluten-free options. The location will feature in-store seating and free Wi-Fi.

Coffee Spot, which takes over the space previously occupied by Zona Roastery and Café, will be open seven days a week, with Monday through Saturday hours of 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday hours of 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We are pleased to announce the addition of Coffee Spot to Harbor Point’s waterfront,” said Ted Ferrarone, chief operating officer at Harbor Point Development. “We developed this in response to demand from the local community, and we expect it to be a popular addition to Harbor Point’s array of food and beverage options.”