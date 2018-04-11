Synchrony to create credit cards for Crate and Barrel

Stamford-based Synchrony has been contracted by Crate and Barrel to create a private label credit card and a dual-branded MasterCard for the home furnishing retail chain.

The new cards are expected to be issued later this year. Special features for both cards will be announced upon their issuance. Crate and Barrel operates approximately 100 stores in North America and is owned by the German retail and services company Otto Group.

“Crate and Barrel is an innovative, customer-focused organization seeking to provide its customers with the best products and services,” said Tom Quindlen, executive vice president and CEO of Synchrony’s retail card operations. “By partnering with Synchrony, Crate and Barrel will have access to the some of the best data analysts and industry experts in the world to help them grow their business.”