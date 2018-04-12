Marist College is hoping to be done by fall on a $26 million expansion project at its Steel Plant Studio across Route 9 from its main campus in Poughkeepsie.

The private college of about 6,600 students started on the renovations last summer. The completed building will house Marist’s fashion and arts and digital media programs, with dedicated gallery spaces for both.

The project renovates and expands the existing 12,000 square feet of studio and learning space with a two-story, 36,000-square-foot addition. The expansion is designed by Manhattan-based Robert A.M. Stern Architects LLP to match what the school described as the Hudson River Valley’s industrial-modern style.

The design incorporates brick, steel, polished concrete, terrazzo, corrugated metal, tile and wood. Stern Architects previously designed new residence halls at the north end of Marist’s campus, its science and allied health building and an expansion of its student center.

Once completed, the expanded studio space will host classrooms, four digital labs, a maker space for advanced 3-D and large format 2-D printing, faculty offices and a student-run boutique and entrepreneurship lab. An interior garden will have a café and gallery that exhibits regional and international artists along with student work.

The Steel Plant Studio is home to The Marist College Art Gallery, a 3,200-square- foot exhibition space that highlights the works of contemporary regional artists focusing on a range of fine arts.