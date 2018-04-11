Norwalk medical practice settles federal and state False Claims Act charges

World Health Clinicians Inc. (WHC), a Norwalk-based medical practice specializing in the treatment of HIV/AIDS and sexually transmitted diseases, has entered a settlement to resolve violations of the False Claims acts of both the federal and state government.

Under terms of the settlement, WHC and the company’s CEO Scott Gretz will pay a total of $361,013.77, while former WHC physician Dr. Gary Blick will pay $289,816.23. The grand total of the settlement is $650,830.

WHC, Gretz and Blick were accused of intentionally misidentifying massage therapy as physical therapy and other office services in claims submitted to Medicare and Medicaid between 2007 and 2015. Massage therapists are not recognized by Medicare as providers, while Connecticut law prohibits massage therapists from providing physical therapy services.

