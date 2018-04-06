UJA-Federation of New York’s Westchester Business and Professional Division board members have been conducting mock interviews and mentoring students to help them face the challenges posed by job interviews.

The sessions have been taking place at the Sally & Anthony Mann Center, a residential treatment facility in Hawthorne for teenage girls with severe emotional challenges, which is run by UJA partner, The Jewish Board. There, the board members have been speaking with the students about job search skills and practicing interviewing skills.

“It feels good to give back to the Mann Center…and to share what I’ve learned as a businesswoman with young women who are motivated to embark upon careers of their own,” said White Plains resident Bonnie Hagen, one of the volunteers and COO of Bright Energy Services, a sustainable energy firm.

The Jewish Board said that it serves more than 43,000 people from all religious, ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds each year in New York City and Westchester.