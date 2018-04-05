Fairfield approves $40 million mixed-use development

A five-story, mixed-use development at the corner of Kings Highway and Ash Creek Boulevard has been unanimously approved by Fairfield’s Plan & Zoning Commission.

The $40 million project will feature 160 apartments over 22,000 square feet of ground floor retail with structured parking to accommodate 480 vehicles. According to the town’s Economic Development department, the project is expected to break ground later this year, and upon completion yield approximately $700,000 in annual net new tax revenues.

Co-developers Abbey Road Advisors and Skala Partners, both of Fairfield, completed work on Trademark Fairfield, a similar mixed-use, transit-oriented development at 665 Commerce Drive, last June.