Avara Pharmaceutical finalizes acquisition of GSK facility

Kevin Zimmerman
Avara Pharmaceutical Services has completed the acquisition of the GlaxoSmithKline consumer health care manufacturing facility in Aiken, South Carolina.

With the acquisition – financial terms of which were not disclosed – Avara now has eight sites; three in the mainland U.S., including its corporate headquarters in Norwalk, and one each in Puerto Rico, the U.K., Ireland, Italy and France.

“The completion of this acquisition is an important component of our strategic plan,” said Avara Chairman and CEO Tim Tyson. “It expands our services by adding additional solid dose capability in the United States, which is in very high demand.”

Avara delivers contract manufacturing and technical services to the pharmaceutical industry.

