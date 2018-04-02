Pet Pantry Warehouse to open retail store in Fairfield

Pet Pantry Warehouse, a regional pet food retail chain, is opening a new location in Fairfield.

The 5,200-square-foot store will be located at 1876 Black Rock Turnpike, the former home of a Citibank branch from 2007 to 2015. The store will share a retail plaza with The Granola Bar, which moved into an adjacent 1,800-square-foot space last month.

An opening date for the new Pet Pantry Warehouse storefront has yet to be announced.

Commercial real estate firm Baldwin Pearson & Co. Inc. purchased the property in December for $3.1 million from Miro 1876 Associates LLC. Pet Pantry Warehouse was founded in Greenwich in 1945 and operates three stores in Westchester (Rye, Larchmont and Scarsdale) and three in Fairfield County (New Canaan, Wilton and Riverside).