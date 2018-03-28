Preview offered of design for Harbor Yard Amphitheater

The first glimpse of the planned design for Bridgeport’s new Harbor Yard Amphitheater was unveiled, with the project’s organizers insisting they were on target for an opening in spring 2019.

The new venue, designed by the Shelton architecture firm Mingolello & Associates, will seat 5,500, the same number that could occupy the Harbor Yard baseball stadium that is being replaced by the amphitheater; when the project was first announced last fall, the seating capacity was set at 6,000. The venue will also offer 21 luxury suites – 20 suites were proposed in the initial concept – plus three VIP lounges.

Shows are planned to be held from April through October. In a nod to New England’s unpredictable weather, the amphitheater will have a weather-proof large tent covering the stage and most of the seating.

No concert schedule has been released yet by the project’s organizers, Harbor Yard Amphitheater LLC, a joint venture between the concert promotion company Live Nation and SportsCenter of Connecticut, a Shelton-based attraction owned by Howard Saffan. Groundbreaking on the property is slated to take place in two months.