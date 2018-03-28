Danbury plans appeal in lawsuit over Sports Dome permitting process

The City of Danbury plans to appeal a state judge’s decision to hear a portion of a lawsuit by the owners of the Danbury Sports Dome, which maintains that Danbury’s delays in issuing a permit resulted in a significant loss of revenue.

Superior Court Judge Edward Krumeich ruled last week that the owners did not properly appeal what they maintain were unusually long delays in issuing the building permit, but agreed to hear their claims about delays in issuing a permit for the Sports Dome’s foundation.

Sports Dome owners first sued the city in May 2015, maintaining that by demanding additional tests, redesign and construction, Danbury cost them an additional $380,000 in construction and $1.5 million in lost revenue. The 120,000-square-foot Danbury Sports Dome at 25 Shelter Rock Lane is a multi-sport, corporate and special event complex that claims to be the East Coast’s largest domed facility.