Three-parcel development site in Stratford sells for $1.7M

A three-parcel development site at East Main and Sidney St. in Stratford was sold recently for $1.7 million. The buyer was the neighboring property owner – Greenwich-based real estate investment trust Urstadt Biddle –and the seller was Milford-based Zoar LLC.

The buyers have brought the three-acre site through zoning hearings for self-storage units. The site covers approximately acres and is currently occupied by a defunct gas station, two vacant houses and a vacant industrial building.

The location is adjacent to Stop and Shop and across from a commercial plaza that hosts Home Depot, ShopRite and Walmart. Steven Inglese, principal of the New Haven Group Inc., marketed the property on behalf of the seller in the transaction and was the sole broker in the deal.