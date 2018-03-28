Convexity Scientific debuts pocket-sized Flyp nebulizer

Convexity Scientific, a Fairfield-based medical technology company, has premiered its Flyp nebulizer for treatment of pulmonary conditions, including asthma and COPD.

According to the company, the new product is smaller and lighter than a smartphone and is powered by a USB rechargeable lithium-ion battery that lasts 10 treatments between recharging. The nebulizer uses an internal disk that vibrates 110,000 times per second, and the medication that passes through disk’s holes produces an inhalable aerosol mist that can deliver medication deep into the lungs. The company said this approach shortens the medication dispensing time to about seven minutes for most medications.

“Flyp is literally breathing new life into the nebulizer market by offering physicians a solution that puts convenience, portability and busy lifestyles at the forefront of how they treat patients with debilitating respiratory conditions, without compromising efficacy or patient outcomes,” said Jim Daniels, CEO of Convexity Scientific, which debuted the product at the Medtrade medical equipment trade show in Las Vegas.