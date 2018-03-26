West Va. workers’ strike against Frontier Communications ends

A tentative contract agreement has been reached between Frontier Communications and union workers in West Virginia and Ashburn, Virginia, clearing the way for an end to a three-week-long strike.

The Communications Workers of America’s District 2-13 said it expects its 1,400 striking members to return to work on Wednesday after the agreement was reached over the weekend. Details of the agreement were not released and Stamford-based Frontier had no immediate comment.

“I could not be more proud of our members,” said Ed Mooney, vice president of CWA District 2-13. “Going on strike is never easy. But they knew what was at stake for their co-workers and for their communities. Thanks to their strength and unity, our bargaining team has reached an agreement with Frontier that will ensure that they will continue to have good, family supporting jobs.”

Mooney said his members will be briefed on the agreement and will hold a vote on the proposal in the coming weeks. The employees began their strike on March 4.