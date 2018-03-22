Westchester companies get $346,647 in U.S. export financing

Eight Westchester companies got financial help last month from the Export-Import Bank of the United States.

The bank supports international sales by financing foreign purchases of American products and generating working capital for expansion into new markets outside of the U.S.

The following local companies received $346,647 in export support:

ArgoSat Consulting LLC, a Scarsdale company that advises clients in the commercial satellite industry;

CC Solutions LLC, a Yonkers export finance consulting service;

Crestwood Technology Group, a Yonkers supply chain sourcing, procurement and logistics company;

Graphite Metallizing Corp., a Yonkers manufacturer of self-lubricating bearings;

Health Products Corp., a Yonkers company that makes vitamins, supplements and beauty care products;

Micromold Products Inc., a Yonkers maker of corrosion resistant plastic products, such as piping;

Premier Brands of America Inc., a Mount Vernon company that makes and packages products for national and private label brands; and

Steelsource International Inc., a steel distributor in Rye.

The financing was announced by U.S. Rep. Eliot L. Engel, who represents parts of Westchester County and the Bronx.