Burke Rehabilitation Hospital names new chief medical officer

Dr. Mooyeon Oh-Park has been chosen as the new senior vice president and chief medical officer of Burke Rehabilitation Hospital in White Plains.

Oh-Park is known internationally as a researcher in the field of aging and mobility, according to a press release. She is the recipient of 14 teaching awards and serves in leadership roles on various professional associations and editorial boards including the American Journal of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

Saying that Burke Rehabilitation Hospital “has a longstanding national reputation for excellence in the field of rehabilitation medicine,” Oh-Park added, “I look forward to working with clinicians, researchers and the leadership team to provide the high quality, effective and compassionate care to each patient and lead the field by research and education.”

Oh-Park will oversee all of the clinical activities for the hospital, which is part of the Montefiore Health System. She was the director of geriatric rehabilitation and a research scientist at Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation and the Kessler Foundation in New Jersey.

Burke Rehabilitation Hospital President and CEO Jeffrey Menkes said, “One of my first priorities as president and CEO of Burke was to identify a chief medical officer to act as my partner in advancing Burke from a clinical perspective and as the centerpiece for rehabilitation within the Montefiore Health System and the community at large. …Her clinical and administrative expertise will help keep Burke at the forefront of rehabilitative care in the Hudson Valley and beyond.”

Oh-Park had been the vice chair of education at the department of physical medicine and rehabilitation at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School. In her previous roles, she was responsible for the development of high-quality care models for inpatient and outpatient settings as well as system integration of clinical practice, research and education.

Oh-Park is board certified in physical medicine and rehabilitation, electrodiagnosis/neuromuscular medicine, sports medicine and American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography. She begins her new job on April 2.