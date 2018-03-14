Shelton-based EDR sold for $205M to private equity firms

EDR, a Shelton-based provider of property due-diligence and risk management technology and information, was sold for $205 million by its parent company, London’s Daily Mail and General Trust plc, to the technology-focused private equity firms Silver Lake and Battery Ventures.

Founded in 1990 as Environmental Data Resurces, EDR employs 220 people and offers data that enables more than $1 billion in real estate transactions annually. London’s Daily Mail and General Trust plc acquired EDR in 2000, but it announced its plans to sell EDR last November as part of its strategy of “increasing portfolio focus and enhancing financial flexibility.”

“We are thrilled to partner with world-class technology investors Silver Lake and Battery Ventures as EDR begins this exciting new chapter of innovation,” said Chris Aronson, CEO of EDR. “I also would like to thank the team at DMGT for their steadfast support over the past two decades.”