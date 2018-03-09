CoveCare creates council

CoveCare Center has put together an advisory council composed of members of the community who support CoveCare Center’s mission and want to help the nonprofit agency grow.

Based in Carmel, CoveCare addresses mental health needs, substance use and social and emotional issues.

“We are fortunate to have brought together an advisory council of accomplished individuals with diverse skills and expertise, said Diane E. Russo, CoveCare Center CEO.

Members of the advisory council include Rose Aglieco, executive director, Brewster Chamber of Commerce; Lynne Cabiati, caseworker, Putnam County Office of Senior Resources; Cathy Cavanaugh, a retired social worker and former CoveCare Center employee who is chairing the council; Vincent D’Ambroso, business development officer, Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union; Debbie Diachenko, executive assistant at Atlas Air who is secretary of the council; Keiren Farquhar, retired medical reserve coordinator for the Putnam County Department of Health; Laurie Lee Ford owner of Kidz Country who is vice-chairperson; Lt. Sheila Hanley of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department; Dimmy Lotrecchiano, a retired teacher and former CoveCare Center board member; Steve Miccio, CEO of PEOPLe Inc.; and Anita M. Minella, retired executive director, Putnam Hospital Center Foundation.