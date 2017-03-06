Western Connecticut Medical Group to be anchor tenant at Wilton Wellness Center

Avison Young’s Fairfield/Westchester office has arranged a new long-term 15,000-square-foot lease with the Western Connecticut Medical Group Inc. to serve as anchor tenant for the new Wilton Wellness Center.

Currently under development at 249 Danbury Road in Wilton, the facility will have direct access from Route 7 with two existing traffic lights and turn lanes. More than 28,000 vehicles pass by the location each day, according to the broker, as Route 7 is the major thoroughfare connecting Interstate 95 and 84 and the Merritt Parkway.

Western Connecticut Medical Group Inc., which is an affiliate of the Western Connecticut Health Network, will provide primary care services at the location including internal medicine, family care, women’s services and urgent care.

Avison Young Fairfield/Westchester Principal Sean P. McDonnell and Vice President Lori Baker represented the owner, Cambridge Hanover, a New Canaan-based privately held national real estate investment firm, in the transaction. The tenant was represented by Gerry Lees and Maureen O’Boyle of Cushman & Wakefield.

McDonnell, who is a co-leader of Avison Young’s National Healthcare Affinity Group, and Baker are currently marketing an additional 35,000-square-foot of medical space on the second and third floors at the new medical center, scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2018. The building, which will be demolished down to its steel, has been specially designed for medical use and will undergo a multimillion-dollar renovation.

Two leases for additional tenants are currently out for signature and the brokers expect several more commitments in the second quarter.

Along with Avison Young Principal and Managing Director Sean Cahill, McDonnell also arranged the acquisition of the site for Cambridge Hanover in the summer of 2016 that made the project possible. In addition to the new medical center, Cambridge Hanover bought an adjacent 1.3-acre parcel at 241 Danbury Road and is exploring developing a multiuse project that will complement the medical center.

