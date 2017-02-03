UOVO opens second fine arts storage space in Rockland County

UOVO, a Queens-based fine art storage and collections management company, has opened its second office and warehouse facility in Rockland County, the company announced this week.

The new Blauvelt facility, UOVO: 100 Bradley PKWY, has been renovated to include 140,000 square feet of climate- and temperature-controlled storage space, with customized private rooms and concierge shared storage, viewing room, private workspaces and state-of-the art security.

UOVO in 2016 acquired the 34-year-old industrial building, on a roughly 9-acre property in Orangetown, for $14 million, Rockland County land records indicate.

UOVO also operates UOVO: 33 Kings HWY, a 100,000-square-foot art storage facility in Orangeburg. The company in late 2014 paid $8.5 million for the office and warehouse building on a 13-acre tract.

UOVO two years ago opened UOVO: NYC, its 280,000-square-foot flagship facility in Long Island City. Since the company’s launch in 2013, it has opened more than 550,000 square feet of space and serves more than 600 clients, according to company spokespersons.

UOVO takes its name from the Italian word for “egg,” reflecting its mission to safeguard fragile artworks in custom-designed storage facilities. The company was founded by Steven Guttman, an art collector and former CEO of the Federal Realty Investment Trust, who also founded Storage Deluxe Management Co. in Manhattan, which has developed more than 55 self-storage facilities in the metropolitan region.

