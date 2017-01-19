JCCA event raises $350K for at-risk children

The Jewish Child Care Association’s annual fundraiser, “A Tree Grows in Pleasantville,” was held Jan. 7 at JCCA’s Pleasantville Cottage Campus. This was the 12th year for the event supports programs at the Pleasantville campus. The event was co-chaired by Judy Shapiro of Armonk, Tema Bomback and Julianne Cohn Metzger, both of Chappaqua, and Lisa Cutler of White Plains.

From left: Event co-chairs Tema Bomback and Julianne Metzger; JCCA President Barbara Salmanson; JCCA CEO Ronald E. Richter; and event co-chairs Lisa Cutler and Judy Shapiro. Photo by Eduardo Patino

JCCA reports that $350,000 was raised. The evening featured cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, an auction conducted by CK Swett, and a video profile of three campus young people with a compelling story of how JCCA provides traumatized children with the help they need. JCCA works with hundreds of children and youth who face serious emotional and family problems. Many struggle with poverty, developmental disabilities, complex mental illness and sexual abuse and exploitation.

The event also honored the 25 “Lunch Bunch Cottage Captains” on the campus –– volunteers who live in the surrounding communities and organize monthly meals, holiday parties, birthday celebrations and activities for the young residents in each cottage.

Ronald Richter, CEO of JCCA, said, “We are so grateful to our wonderful attendees who made it to the event through the snow, made it a memorable evening and made a real difference for the kids on our Pleasantville Cottage Campus. It was a truly magical evening.”

