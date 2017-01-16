NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group adds Scarsdale OB/GYN practice

From left, Drs. Dhruti Mehta, Reut Moyal, Anna Burgansky, Nitasha Jain and Pearl J. Lim.

NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group has announced the addition of a Scarsdale OB/GYN practice.

ColumbiaDoctors Obstetrics & Gynecology at Scarsdale will join the medical group, which is part of the NewYork-Presbyterian health network.

NewYork-Presbyterian is one of the largest health care providers in the nation and is affiliated with Weill Cornell Medicine and Columbia University Medical Center. The NewYork-Presbyterian hospital group includes NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville and NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt.

The team of doctors at ColumbiaDoctors Obstetrics & Gynecology includes:

Anna Burgansky, general obstetrics and gynecology, assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology, Columbia University Medical Center.

Nitasha Jain, general obstetrics and gynecology, assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology, Columbia University Medical Center.

Pearl J. Lim, general obstetrics and gynecology, assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology, Columbia University Medical Center.

Dhruti Mehta, general obstetrics and gynecology, assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology, Columbia University Medical Center.

Reut Moyal, general obstetrics and gynecology, assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology, Columbia University Medical Center.

The Scarsdale OB/GYN practice offers patients obstetric and gynecologic care, including general gynecologic preventive care, prenatal and obstetrical care, including on-site ultrasound and treatment of various gynecologic conditions. The practice, in the Vernon Hills Shopping Center at 696 White Plains Road in Scarsdale, performs deliveries at NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital.

Print