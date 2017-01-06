Report: Indian Point nuclear plant to close by 2021

Indian Point Energy Center nuclear plant will close in 2021 as part of an agreement with the state, according to a report published Friday by The New York Times.

Indian Point. Photo by Bob Rozycki

The report, citing a “person with direct knowledge of the deal” said the plant’s owner, Entergy Corp., will shut down one reactor by April 2020 and the other by April 2021 under the terms of the agreement.

A spokesman for Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office, however, said the deal is not final just yet.

“There is no agreement – Governor Cuomo has been working on a possible agreement for 15 years and until it’s done, it’s not done,” Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi told reporters. “Close only counts for horseshoes, not for nuclear plants.”

Closing Indian Point has long been a priority for Cuomo. While the governor last year pushed for billions in state subsidies to help keep upstate nuclear plants afloat as part of the state’s Clean Energy Standard, he has maintained that Indian Point poses too great a risk considering its location near New York City.

“Indian Point is antiquated and does not belong on the Hudson River in close proximity to New York City, where it poses a threat not only to the coastal resources and uses of the river, but to millions of New Yorkers living and working in the surrounding community,” Cuomo said in November.

Indian Point has the capacity to generate about 2,000 megawatts and provides about 25 percent of New York City and Westchester’s electricity, according to estimates from Entergy. The plant’s supporters have long argued that energy costs in the region would spike if the nuclear plant closed. Indian Point employs 1,050 people among its two reactors.

Entergy, a New Orleans-based company with an office in White Plains, has been trying to renew the federal licenses for its two reactors since 2007, but has been challenged by state officials throughout the process.

The relicensing efforts were dealt a major blow in November, when New York’s highest court said the company was not exempt from a review from New York’s Department of State to ensure the plant’s license renewal was consistent with New York’s Coastal Management program. Entergy had argued it wasn’t subject to the state’s coastal regulations, as the rules took effect after the reactors were already running. New York had refused to grant Indian Point a coastal consistency certification, which gives the plant authority to operate on the Hudson River.

The New York Times report included several details of the agreement, including:

• Entergy will apply for a six-year license renewal, rather than the 20-year terms the company previously applied for.

• Entergy would establish a new emergency operations center in Fishkill, along with a $15 million fund to finance projects related to environmental protection and other community benefits.

• If the state cannot find a replacement for Indian Point’s energy, the deadlines for the plant to close can be pushed to 2024 and 2025, upon agreement between the state and Entergy.

• The state and the Ossining-based Riverkeeper environmental group will drop safety and environmental claims against Indian Point previously filed with federal regulatory agencies.

Representatives from Entergy could not immediately be reached for comment.

