Horizons National expands Westport office space

Horizons National, a tuition-free academic and enrichment program serving low-income, public school students at independent schools, colleges, and universities across the country, has subleased 2,675 square feet of office space at 120 Post Road West in Westport.

The nonprofit now occupies 5,500 square feet at the location, according to Vidal/Wettenstein LLC commercial real estate, which represented landlord Fitness Holding Northeast in the transaction. Stonehill Farm Investments LLC represented the tenant.

