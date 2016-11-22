Barnes & Noble opens concept store, restaurant in Eastchester

Barnes & Noble’s newest store in Eastchester features a full kitchen and restaurant serving wine and beer.

Barnes & Noble Inc. opened its newest store on Tuesday, one that includes the Barnes & Noble Kitchen, a restaurant that offers a full menu and a selection of wine and craft beer.

Situated within the Vernon Hills Shopping Center in a storefront that once housed Borders, the concept store is aimed at boosting foot traffic to its brick-and-mortar shops and keeping customers in-store longer. The 22,000-square-foot store at 680 White Plains Road also features an expanded offering of books, additional seating and an outdoor space complete with a bocce court and fire pit.

The Eastchester store is the first of four concept stores to open nationwide. Other stores will open in the coming months in Edina, Minnesota, Folsom, California and Loudoun, Virginia.

Print