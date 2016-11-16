Restaurateur Danny Meyer to speak at Manhattanville College

Danny Meyer, CEO of Union Square Hospitality Group, will speak at Manhattanville College on Nov. 29 at 8 p.m., capping off the college’s Castle Conversation series for this year.

Since the opening of Union Square Café in 1985, Meyer’s restaurants and chefs have won 28 James Beard Awards. His hospitality group owns a number of New York City eateries including Gramercy Tavern, Blue Smoke and Jazz Standard.

Other speakers at the Castle Conversation series, which features influential thought leaders in Westchester and Fairfield counties, have included David Brooks, Steve Wozniak and Twyla Tharp.

For more information and to purchase tickets, call 914-323-1277 or visit castleconversations.org.

