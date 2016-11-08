Electrical fault, fire triggers low-level emergency notice at Indian Point

Indian Point. Photo by Bob Rozycki

An electrical fault and small fire in Indian Point Energy Center’s Unit 2 nuclear reactor Tuesday morning caused the plant’s owners, Entergy Corp. to declare and subsequently terminate a Notice of Unusual Event emergency notification.

The unusual event notice is the lowest of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s four emergency classification levels. The fire was self-extinguished moments after it started and there were no injuries or impact on plant operations, Entergy said.

The cable that experienced the electrical faulty carries electricity between both operating units at the Buchanan plant.

The company is investigating the cause of the fault, according to Entergy.

Print