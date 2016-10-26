NewYork-Presbyterian/Hudson Valley names chef

NewYork-Presbyterian/Hudson Valley Hospital named Emilie Berner as the chef and coordinator of its Chef Peter X. Kelly Teaching Kitchen, a community program that encourages healthy eating habits.

Berner will manage the kitchen, which is situated on the hospital’s campus in Cortlandt Manor, teach cooking classes, lead a program for young chefs, run the hospital’s Organic Healing Garden and manage the hospital’s Farmer’s Market.

“Emilie has a passion for teaching wellness through cooking and understands our commitment to helping the community adopt healthier eating habits. Her knowledge, experience and enthusiasm make her a natural fit for our team.” said Stacey Petrower, president of NewYork-Presbyterian/Hudson Valley Hospital.

Berner received her bachelor’s degree from Barnard College, culinary arts training at The Natural Gourmet Institute for Health Supportive & Culinary Arts and a master’s degree from New York University. Prior to her position at NewYork-Presbyterian, Berner was the community manager at Further Food and lead chef and instructor at Bhagavat Life.

In her new position, Berner hopes to broaden the hospital’s programming and educate the community on her passion for Ayurvedic cooking, which focuses on the science of healing through herbs and natural means.

Print