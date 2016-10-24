Hampton Inn opens in Yonkers

Yonkers city officials joined Alfred Weissman Real Estate LLC, a Rye-based developer, on Friday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a $15 million, 150-room Hampton Inn and Suites at 555 Tuckahoe Road.

The 5-story, 180,000-square-foot building marks the newest hotel in the southern Westchester market, Yonkers officials said in a statement. Amenities at the Hampton Inn include a pool and fitness center.

“We are excited to welcome Hampton Inn to Yonkers and its first-class hotel accommodations to our growing business and travel clientele,” said Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano. “The hotel business in Yonkers is growing rapidly, a strong indication that the city is establishing itself as a leading destination for business and travel.”

The hotel was constructed on a vacant Tuckahoe Road parcel which adjoins the POP Displays USA plant. The Yonkers Industrial Development Agency in 2014 approved $923,000 in mortgage and sales tax exemptions and a property tax abatement for the development.

