Association of Fundraising Professionals to host Philanthropy Day

The Association of Fundraising Professionals Westchester Chapter will host its fifth annual National Philanthropy Day conference on Nov. 10 at DoubleTree by Hilton Tarrytown.

The association said National Philanthropy Day offers nonprofit professionals, board members and volunteers a chance to learn about the latest trends and research in the field.

Dan Pallotta, a nonprofit thought leader, will be the keynote speaker.



“Our vision for NPD this year was to start the conversation about the way Westchester nonprofits have approached funding the capacity of nonprofits so they can be more impactful, and there is no one better than Dan Pallotta to make the case,” said Lauren Candela-Katz, chairperson of National Philanthropy Day.

The event will offer beginner, intermediate and advanced sessions, and attendees can choose workshops based on their level of expertise in a topic area. There will be twenty workshops covering topics ranging from building organizational capacity to enhancing marketing and communications.

For more information or to purchase ticekts, visit afpwestchester.org.

