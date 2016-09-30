Burskys donate $10 million to Washington U. School of Medicine

Andrew Bursky, co-founder and CEO of Atlas Holdings, a public equity firm in Greenwich, and his wife Jane have made a $10 million donation to Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis to establish the Bursky Center for Human Immunology and Immunotherapy.

The donation will support the development of research into cutting-edge and innovative treatment for a variety of cancers as well as infectious diseases and disorders caused by autoimmunity and immunodeficiency.

Andrew and Jane Bursky

The Burskys are both Washington University graduates. Andrew serves on the school’s board of trustees and has received its School of Engineering’s Young Alumni and Alumni Achievement awards and the School of Arts & Sciences Alumni Achievement Award. With his wife he has provided scholarships for students, including establishing the Spirit of Washington University Scholarship.

“We’re seeing discoveries in these fields that are impactful across a remarkably wide array of disease states,” Bursky said. “Washington University is an enormously important institution in this field. People suffering from diseases like diabetes, arthritis and lupus are already seeing a lot of benefit from their work, and these discoveries are being translated to clinics in a matter of months, not years.”

Print