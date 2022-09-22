U.S. and world news for Sept. 22

Trump loses document appeal: A three-judge panel of the U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals Wednesday night issued a ruling against Donald Trump and decided to allow the Justice Department to have access to the classified documents seized by the FBI from Trump at Mar-a-Lago. Two of the three judges were appointed by Trump. Their ruling provides emergency relief to a ruling by Judge Aileen Cannon, also a Trump appointee, who put the brakes on Justice Department access to the classified documents the government recovered from Trump. The Justice Department said access to the documents was necessary for national security and use in on-going criminal investigations.

Biden meets with Macron: After President Biden addressed the U.N. General Assembly, he met with French President Macron. The two leaders reaffirmed their continued support for Ukraine’s efforts to defend itself against Russian aggression. They also discussed efforts to prevent Iran from ever acquiring a nuclear weapon, as well as ongoing cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region and challenges posed by China.

Biden and Truss pledge cooperation: President Biden met with Prime Minister Liz Truss of the United Kingdom. The leaders committed to continuing their governments’ close coordination on global challenges and securing sustainable and affordable energy supplies. The leaders discussed the importance of supporting the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

Russians demonstrate: Demonstrations broke out in various Russian cities to protest President Vladimir Putin’s call-up of 300,000 military reservists to be sent to fight in Ukraine. Reports said at least 1,200 people were arrested.

Powell forecasts more hikes: In a late afternoon news conference yesterday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that hikes in interest rates likely will continue but future increases may not be as large as the 0.75% rate hike announced yesterday. Powell said, “Restoring price stability will likely require maintaining a restrictive policy stance for some time. The historical record cautions strongly against prematurely loosening policy.”

Mrs. Thomas agrees to testify: Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has agreed to testify before the House Committee that is investigating the Jan. 6 attempted coup. The committee received evidence that Mrs. Thomas was involved in efforts to overturn results of the 2020 Presidential election. She denied having discussed her activities with Justice Thomas. Her attorney said there was nothing improper in what she did.

