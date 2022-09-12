U.S. and world news for Sept. 12

King Charles in Edinburgh: Britain’s King Charles arrived in Edinburgh, Scotland, this morning to participate in a church service honoring Queen Elizabeth. The Queen’s casket will remain at St. Gile’s Cathedral in Edinburgh for 24 hours to permit visitation by the public then tomorrow be flown to London. On Wednesday, it begins a period of lying in state at Parliament until Sept. 19 when the funeral takes place.

Ukraine recaptures territory: Ukraine says it has recaptured more territory in the northeast part of the country from the Russians, pushing back the Russian military from about 1,000 square miles of Ukraine. All of the reactors at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine that has been occupied by the Russians have now been shut down, reducing the risk of a nuclear accident.

21st anniversary of 9/11: The U.S. yesterday marked the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. In a speech at the Pentagon, President Biden said the U.S. will never end its efforts to prevent another terrorist attack. First Lady Jill Biden attended memorial ceremonies in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where flight 93 crashed. Vice President Harris attended the ceremonies at the World Trade Center in New York City.

GE HealthCare spin-off moves forward: General Electric announced this morning that it expects to complete the spin-off the GE HealthCare Division from the main corporation by the first week of January 2023. This morning eight people were identified as planning to join the new GE HealthCare Board of Directors. GE HealthCare had $17.72 billion in revenues in 2021.

Trump backers try to paralyze election offices: The Washington Post reports this morning that backers of Donald Trump have been flooding election offices around the country with requests for documents related to the 2020 Presidential Election, effectively preventing local election officials from doing necessary work to prepare for the upcoming November elections. The Post describes it as a coordinated campaign that in some cases has paralyzed election offices.

Xi to travel: China confirmed this morning that its President Xi will leave China for the first time in two years this week to travel to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in Central Asia where he will meet with Russia’s President Putin. Xi’s trip is scheduled to begin Wednesday and end Friday.

