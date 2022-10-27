U.S. and world news for Oct. 27

Germany proposes cannabis legalization: The German government is proposing the legalization of cannabis for recreational usage. According to a Reuters report, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach presented a paper on planned legislation to regulate the controlled distribution and consumption of cannabis for recreational purposes among adults. The paper proposed that acquiring and possessing up to 30 grams of recreational cannabis for personal consumption would be legal. Medicinal marijuana is legal in Germany and many European countries, although Malta is the only member of the European Union where recreational marijuana is legal.

DOJ expands antitrust probe of golf: The U.S. Department of Justice is expanding its antitrust investigation into professional golf, including the U.S. Golf Association and the Augusta National Golf Club. The Wall Street Journal, sourcing its information from “people familiar with the matter,” reported the investigation is part of a wider probe into how professional golf is dealing with LIV Golf, a new golf tour backed by Saudi Arabia. The PGA Tour is already being investigated by the DOJ’s antitrust division after LIV filed an antitrust lawsuit regarding the Tour’s efforts to derail the LIV by penalizing its athletes.

New home sales down in September: Sales of newly built homes were down 10.9% from August to September and down by 17.6% from one year earlier, according to data from the U.S. Department of Commerce. September’s sales were at seasonally adjusted annual rate of 603,000, and this marked the fourth time in 2022 that sales fell by 10% or more from the prior month. September also recorded the greatest month-over-month decline since the 12.4% drop in April.

Pine-Sol products recalled: Eight products in the Pine-Sol line of disinfectant cleaning liquids have been recalled over fears they may contain infection-causing bacteria. The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall by noting the products were made at a facility in Forest Park, Georgia, and could may contain a bacterium that creates infections in people with compromised immune systems; the bacterium is not known to affect people with healthy immune systems. Clorox is the parent company of the Pine-Sol brand.

Jules Bass, creator of animated holiday classics, dies at 87: Jules Bass, the animation filmmaker who partnered with Arthur Rankin Jr. on classic film and television productions, died on Tuesday at the age of 87 at an assisted living facility in Rye, New York. Working with both cel animation and stop-motion films, the Rankin-Bass productions included the timeless holiday season classics “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Frosty the Snowman” and “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.” Rankin-Bass also created the Halloween-friendly feature film “Mad Monster Party” and the television series “Thundercats.”