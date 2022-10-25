U.S. and world news for Oct. 25

Adidas drops Kanye West: Adidas said this morning it is ending its business relationship with rapper Kanye West because of his persistent antisemitism and hate speech. Kanye West now uses the name Ye. In a statement, Adidas said in part, “After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies.” Adidas said it expects to lose more than $250 million as a result of the move.

Israeli troops kill five Palestinians: Israeli troops raided a group of Palestinian gunmen in the West Bank city of Nablus, killing five of the terrorists and wounding 20 more. The Middle East news service Al Jazeera subsequently reported there were six dead and 21 wounded. Palestinians were said to be responsible for killing an Israeli soldier and staging various attacks on Israelis. Palestinian civilians demonstrated to protest the Israeli action.

Poll: government not doing enough on climate change: A poll by the Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs reveals that 62% of adults in the U.S. believe the government isn’t doing enough to fight climate change. Only 18% say the government is doing enough and 19% say it’s doing too much. On another subject, 61% of the people polled say they know nothing about the Inflation Reduction Act, which the Democrats and Biden Administration hail as one of their important achievements.

Thomas sets deadline in Graham case: Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has given the Fulton County Georgia District Attorney’s Office until Thursday to respond to Senator Lindsay Graham’s motion to quash a subpoena for Graham to testify before a grand jury looking into potential crimes in connection with efforts to overturn the 2020 Presidential Election. Thomas put a hold on the subpoena, allowing Graham to avoid testifying at least for the time being. Critics say Thomas should have recused himself from hearing the case because of his wife’s involvement in attempting to overturn the election.

GM reports Q3 financials: General Motors this morning reported third quarter sales of $41.9 billion and profits of $4.3 billion. GM said it had a 15.9% market share in the U.S. during the third quarter with 966,000 vehicles sold by its factories. GM said it plans to increase production of electric vehicles in 2023.

Sunak becomes Britain’s PM: Rishi Sunak, Britain’s new prime minister, began naming his cabinet today after having met with King Charles so the King could formally ask him to form a new government. Sunak delivered a speech in which he pledged to restore faith in government.

Photo via Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Govt / Flickr Creative Commons