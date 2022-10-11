U.S. and world news for Oct. 11

U.N. debates Russian actions: The United National General Assembly started debating whether to demand that Russia give up its annexation of Ukrainian territory. Various U.N. member nations spoke out against the new attacks on civilians by the Russian military. Countries that support Russia including Syria and North Korea are expected to speak Wednesday.

Menendez says U.S. should stop securing Saudis: Sen. Robert Menendez, a Democrat from New Jersey and chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, says the U.S. should stop any activities it is conducting to defend Saudi Arabia in view of the Saudi’s pushing OPEC to cut oil production. Menendez says the U.S. should stop supplying the Saudis with military equipment. The U.S. and Saudis have had an understanding that the U.S. would remain a source for military supplies as long as the Saudis helped keep the oil flowing.

Wife of California governor to testify: Jennifer Newsom, wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, has confirmed that she will be testifying against former movie producer Harvey Weinstein in Weinstein’s Los Angeles trial that got underway yesterday. It’s been revealed that Newsom is one of the women who allege Weinstein sexually assaulted them. Newsom alleges that Weinstein invited her to a purported business meeting but he had a different kind of business in mind.

U.S. airports hit by Russian hackers: Los Angeles International, Atlanta Hartsfield and Orlando were among the airports hit by computer hackers yesterday. The websites of those and several other U.S. airports were knocked out of service by the hacks, which were traced to a group in Russia. None of the computers used by the FAA’s air traffic control system was affected by the hackers. The FBI and the Transportation Security Administration led the investigation and helped with restoration of service.

Q3 computer shipments down 19.5%: Stamford-based Gartner, which tracks the global computer market, says worldwide sales of personal computers slipped 19.5% in the third quarter of 2022, the steepest decline in more than two decades. There were 68 million units shipped in the third quarter. The leading manufacturer was Lenovo, with HP second, Dell third and Apple in fourth place.

Rivian recalling EVs: Electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian, based in Irvine, California, is recalling nearly all of the vehicles built between December 2021 and September 2022 because of a loose bolt. The company has built 15,332 vehicles since it started production and 12,212 of them are being recalled so the bolt problem can be fixed.

