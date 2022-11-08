U.S. and world news for Nov. 8

Election Day: Today is election day and voters who haven’t used early voting or an absentee ballot are going to the polls in an off-year election that will decide whether the Democrats or Republicans control the Senate and House of Representatives, numerous governor’s offices, and other positions of power. Despite claims already being heard from the far right that election fraud is afoot, and some Republican candidates saying they will only beleive election results if they win, there have been no reports of security breaches of election systems. Numbers of votes cast so far indicate voters from both major political parties are motivated to make their voices heard this year.

Trump plans announcement: Donald Trump says that he will have an important announcement to make Nov. 15 at his golf club at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. Although his aides and Republican leaders on Capitol Hill urged him not to declare his presidential candidacy before today’s elections, at a rally yesterday he made it clear that he intends to announce on Nov. 15.

Powerball delay: The announcement of whether there was a winner in the Powerball drawing was delayed because of problems the Multi-State Lottery Association was having processing all of the sales of Powerball tickets. The association said this morning it anticipated resolving the problems and being able to make an announcement today of whether anyone gets to walk away with the $1.9 billion jackpot.

Peace talks: Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy this morning called on the international community to pressure Russia into beginning peace talks with Ukraine. That appears to be a change in position for Zelenskyy, who had been saying that peace talks with Russia were not possible at this time. Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister said this morning that Russia is ready for talks but it is Ukraine’s lack of goodwill that has been the stumbling block.

North Korea denies arms sales: North Korea this morning accused the U.S. of lying about North Korea selling artillery shells and other ammunition to Russia for use in its war against Ukraine. North Korea said it has never sold military armaments to Russia and has no plans to do so in the future.

Airplane sales: Boeing and the Emirates Airline and Group this morning announced the Middle East carrier has ordered five more Boeing 777 Freighters, valued at more than $1.7 billion. The airline already has 11 of Boeing’s jumbo freighters and has about 150 Boeing 777 airplanes in its fleet, both freighters and passenger versions.