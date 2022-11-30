U.S. and world news for Nov. 30

Oath Keepers found guilty: A federal jury in Washington, D.C., has found the leader of the Oath Keepers Stewart Rhodes and co-defendant Kelly Meggs guilty of seditious conspiracy in the plot to overturn the 2020 Presidential Election that included attacking the U.S. Capitol. Three others on trial, Kenneth Harrelson of Florida, Thomas Caldwell of Virginia, and Jessica Watkins of Ohio were convicted of lesser charges. All of the defendants were acquitted of some of the charges filed against them by the Justice Department. Their attorneys say they’ll appeal the convictions. A second group of Oath Keepers is scheduled to go on trial next week on similar charges.

Congress tackles rail strike: Congress is expected to start working on legislation today to head off a threatened nationwide rail strike that could come as soon as next week. Bipartisan support exists for legislation that would force all of the rail unions to accept a proposed contract. Some estimates say that a rail strike could cost the U.S. economy a billion dollars a day.

Volcano being watched: The eruption of world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa in Hawaii, has been attracting visitors to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, which is being kept open around the clock. So far, lava from the volcano has not been a threat to inhabited areas, but some residents of two nearby communities have evacuated as a precaution. Southwest Airlines yesterday cancelled most of its flights into and out of Hilo International Airport on the island of Hawaii.

Chinese reach space station: Three additional Chinese astronauts are on board the Chinese space station after their capsule docked with the space station this morning. Three other Chinese astronauts already on the space station are winding up their six-month mission and are due to return to Earth in a few days.

Bipartisan support for same-sex marriage bill: The House is taking up legislation that would preserve the right to same-sex marriage throughout the U.S. The Senate approved a bipartisan bill yesterday. The vote was 61 to 36 with 12 Republicans joining the Democrats. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has hinted the conservative majority on the court would kill the right to same-sax marriage just as it overturned Roe v. Wade and the new law is designed to block such an effort.

McConnell and McCarthy speak out: The two top Republican leaders in Congress spoke out yesterday about Donald Trump hosting White Supremacist Nick Fuentes for dinner at his Florida residence. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy both denounced Fuentes and said there’s no place for anyone like him in the Republican Party. McConnell said anyone meeting with someone like Fuentes is unlikely to ever be elected president. McCarthy was careful not to condemn Trump for having welcomed Fuentes into his home.