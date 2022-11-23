U.S. and world news for Nov. 23

Mass shooting at Walmart: Six people were killed in a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, last night. The store manager started shooting at people gathered in an employee break room at the store. The shooter then shot and killed himself. Four people are hospitalized with injuries. The police chief in Chesapeake, Mark Solesky, said they did not yet have a motive for the mass shooting.

Russian missile strikes: New missile strikes by Russia on Ukraine’s infrastructure have left additional parts of the county without electricity. The blackouts today spread to the neighboring country, Moldova. Just about all of Ukraine’s capital city Kyiv was reported to be in the dark.

Trump consistently reported losses: Donald Bender, a partner at the accounting firm Mazars who prepared Donald Trump’s personal and and business tax returns along with tax returns for members of Trump’s family testified yesterday in the criminal tax fraud trial of the Trump Organization that’s taking place in New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan. Bender said that from 2009 to 2018, Trump reported on tax returns that he consistently lost money. Bender said he was not aware of the scheme by which the Trump Organization paid personal expenses for employees such as CFO Allen Weisselberg without reporting the compensation for tax purposes.

Supreme Court rules against Trump: The U.S. Supreme Court, in a unanimous decision, has rejected Donald Trump’s request for an emergency ruling to block the Internal Revenue Service from handing over his tax returns to the House Ways and Means Committee, as required by law. The law requires that the IRS make available the returns of any taxpayer when requested to do so by the chairman of the House committee. The returns were requested for use in an investigation three years ago but Trump went to court in an effort to block the IRS from turning over the records.

Trial of Oath Keepers: The jury in the trial of the Oath Keepers leaders and members in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has been given the Thanksgiving holiday weekend off. The jury began deliberations yesterday, and are expected to resume on Monday. Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes testified that after the attack on the Capitol he sent Trump a message urging Trump not to give up the presidency.

Covid at iPhone factory: According to accounts showing up on social media from China, workers at the factory in the Chinese city Zhengzhou where Apple’s iPhones are made were beaten when they staged protests about unsafe working conditions due to cases of Covid at the factory. The factory is operated by the company Foxconn, which is based in Taiwan.