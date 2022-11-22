U.S. and world news for Nov. 22

Railroad contract: The country’s largest railroad union, known as SMART Transportation Division, which represents railroad conductors, has rejected a tentative contract. That increases the risk of a nationwide rail strike that could begin early next month. The White House had helped bring together both sides for the contract negotiations. At the same time, the nation’s second largest railroad union, the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, voted to accept the contract.

Railroad sale: Norfolk Southern Corporation this morning announced that its operating subsidiary, Norfolk Southern Railway Company, will acquire substantially all of the assets of the Cincinnati Southern Railway, which is owned by the City of Cincinnati. Norfolk Southern will pay the City of Cincinnati approximately $1.62 billion dollars. The deal is not expected to close until the first half of 2024.

Earthquake death toll rises: The death toll in yesterday’s earthquake in West Java, Indonesia, rose to at least 268 this morning with more than 150 listed as missing. There were more than people 1,000 injured. Indonesian officials say more than 13,000 people are now in rescue centers as a result of their homes being destroyed.

Charges in SUV crash: Authorities in Hingham, Massachusetts, said this morning that 53-year-old Bradley Rein would be facing homicide charges today when he’s arraigned in connection with driving his SUV into an Apple store. One person was killed and at least 16 others injured. Hingham is south of Boston.

Alleged shooter had previous incident: The suspect in the weekend’s Colorado Springs nightclub shooting allegedly threatened his mother with a bomb a year and a half ago, but prosecutors never moved ahead with a case against Anderson Lee Aldrich. Officials said that because no case was brought, the records of the incident were sealed in accordance with Colorado law. Aldrich is now expected to be facing with five counts of murder and related charges in connection with the nightclub shooting.

Turkeys pardoned: In case you weren’t aware that it’s almost Thanksgiving, two turkeys, one named Chocolate and the other named Chip, were pardoned yesterday by President Biden in the traditional pre-Thanksgiving ceremony at the White House. The two turkeys had been staying in comfort at the Willard Hotel near the White House. They’re from North Carolina. President Biden’s favorite flavor of ice cream happens to be chocolate chip.