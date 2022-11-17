U.S. and world news for Nov. 17

Republicans control House: The Republicans have gained control of the House of Representatives. As of this morning, with a few contests for House seats yet to be called, the Republicans had won 218 of the House races, giving them a majority.

New Russian missile assault: With the issue of whose missile hit Poland still unresolved, Russia today launched new missile strikes against Ukraine. Also used in the assault were explosive drones made by Iran. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy strongly denied this morning that it was a stray Ukrainian missile that crossed the border into Poland and again blamed Russia for the missile strike that killed two Polish citizens.

Starbucks workers walk: Workers at approximately 100 of Starbucks approximately 9,000 locations in the U.S. planned to stage a strike today to protest what they say are low wages and poor working conditions. The group Starbucks Workers United, based in Buffalo, was organizing the strike effort. It claims to have unionized more than 250 Starbucks stores.

Sales down at Macy’s: Macy’s this morning reported third quarter net sales for 2022 of $5.2 billion, down 3.9% compared with the third quarter of 2021. Net income was $108 million compared with $239 million for the third quarter last year. Digital sales for the company, which includes Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury were down 9% in the third quarter of this year compared with last year’s third quarter while brick and mortar store sales were down 1%.

Pence doesn’t back Trump: In a town hall meeting on CNN last night, Former Vice President Mike Pence refused to commit to supporting Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential bid. Pence also refused to say whether he’s going to run for the Republican nomination for president. Pence also said he would not testify before the House committee investigating the attempted coup.

NYS snow: Record-setting amounts of snow are forecast for a large portion of New York state, from Buffalo to Syracuse and Watertown, with three to six feet accumulation expected by Sunday. Snow bands already have hit sections of the state. Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency for the area.