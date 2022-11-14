U.S. and world news for Nov. 14

Biden and Xi meet: President Biden today met with President Xi Jinping of China in Bali, Indonesia. The White House characterized the conversation as candid. Biden explained that the U. S. will continue to compete vigorously with China, including by investing in sources of strength at home and aligning efforts with allies and partners around the world. Biden said the competition should not become conflict and underscored that the U. S. and China must manage the competition responsibly and maintain open lines of communication.

Schumer to continue as majority leader: Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, who was reelected in the off-year election, says that with the Democrats maintaining control of the Senate he will continue serving as Senate Majority Leader. He said that high on the agenda in the next few weeks will be doing something about the debt ceiling. There is likely to be a move to permanently eliminate the debt ceiling and do away with the current practice of Congress having take votes to raise it every so often.

Shooting at UVA: Charlottesville, Virginia, was put on lockdown after a gunman killed three people and wounded two others at the University of Virginia campus about 10:30 last night. Police were still looking for the shooter, identified as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., as of early this morning. He’s reported to be a student at the school.

Four Idaho students dead: Four University of Idaho students were found dead in a house near the university’s campus in Moscow, Idaho, yesterday. Police had not provided details of what happened as of this morning, but the university’s president said the dead students were victims of a homicide. Classes at the school were canceled for today.

Zelenskyy visits Kherson: Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy said this morning that the Russian retreat from the city of Kherson and its liberation by Ukrainian forces is the beginning of the end of the war. Zelenskyy visited Kherson today and congratulated Ukrainian soldiers for their success.

Trump wanted IRS, DOJ to prosecute foes: The New York Times reports that former Trump White House Chief of Staff John Kelly told it that while still in office former President Donald Trump wanted the Internal Revenue Service to investigate and prosecute his critics, including former FBI head James Comey, Comey’s deputy Andrew McCabe, Hillary Clinton and the owner of the Washington Post, Jeff Bezos. Kelly said Trump also asked for the Department of Justice to investigate other former government officials who had become critics of Trump. Kelly said he pushed back, telling Trump that what he wanted to do would be illegal.