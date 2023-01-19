U.S. and world news for Jan. 19

New Zealand PM: New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today that she’s stepping down on Feb. 7. She said that she no longer feels capable of handling the job. It was not immediately known who would replace her until an election can be held, likely in October.

Microsoft layoffs: The Business Journals obtained a copy of the email sent to Microsoft employees by company CEO Satya Nadella in which Nadella announces that 10,000 employees will be laid off. In addition to cutting workers, Microsoft is consolidating offices and making other reductions. Satya said that Microsoft will take a $1.2 billion charge in the second quarter related to the costs of severance pay for dismissed workers. He said, “We will treat our people with dignity and respect, and act transparently. These decisions are difficult, but necessary. They are especially difficult because they impact people and people’s lives.”

Committee assignments: The White House has blasted the appointment of extreme right-wing Trump supporters to the House Oversight Committee that apparently have been made to fulfill promises made by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in order to get enough votes to be selected as speaker. Those appointed include Republicans Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Paul Gosar of Arizona, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania and Lauren Boebert of Colorado. White House spokesperson Ian Sams said McCarthy should now reveal all of the secret deals he made to get votes.

DA’s Trump investigations: Michael Cohen, who used to be Donald Trump’s lawyer, met with prosecutors from the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg yesterday about the hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels. Cohen had said the payments were to buy her silence about an affair she had with Trump. Cohen’s newest session with the prosecutors has raised speculation that Bragg is expanding criminal investigations of Trump.

Moore sworn in: Democrat Wes Moore has been sworn in as Maryland’s first Black governor. His taking office means that the Democrats now control the governor’s office as well as both houses of the Maryland legislature. Moore was introduced at the inaugural ceremony by Oprah Winfrey.

Tanks for Ukraine: The news agency Reuters reports that a German government source said Germany will supply tanks to Ukraine only if the U.S. also does it. Canada’s Prime Minister Trudeau said Canada might send tanks to Ukraine in the future. Trudeau said that Canada is now sending Ukraine 200 armored vehicles.

